‘Lowest temp in western dists likely to be at 12-130C’

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted that mercury will drop in the next two days with the western districts expected to witness lowest temperature at 12-13 degree Celsius.

The MeT office said that the lowest temperature in Kolkata may drop to 18 degrees Celsius but is likely to go up again from Sunday. Temperature is expected to go up to 30 degrees Celsius in the next week.

The lowest temperature in the city remained at 20.7 degree Celsius on Friday. Kolkata on last Tuesday registered its lowest temperature at 18.6 degree Celsius while the highest temperature on Monday afternoon remained at 27.5 degree Celsius.

The MeT office on Thursday said that temperature might slightly drop in the next two days, following which it will go up again. It also said that Western disturbance would enter North West India on Saturday and a low pressure is situated over the Bay of Bengal.

The city on Thursday registered its lowest temperature at 19.5 degree Celsius while on Wednesday the highest temperature stood at 28.3 degree Celsius. The temperature has been fluctuating in the state in the past one month. On January 13, the city registered its lowest temperature at 12.6 degrees while on January 18, it shot up to 16.3 degree Celsius. On January 21, the lowest temperature stood at 15.2 degrees while on January 22, it again dropped to 12.1. On January 23, it further went down to 11.8 degree Celsius.

The western districts like Purulia, Bankura, Birbhum, West Burdwan and Jhargram received rainfall on Thursday.