‘Low pressure to bring rain to South Bengal over weekend’

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted rainfall in western districts of Bengal in the weekend due to the impact of a low pressure already formed over Bay of Bengal. It was expected to turn into a depression after Tuesday. The weather in North Bengal will remain mostly dry. People in North Bengal may witness fog early in the morning hours.

The western districts are most likely to receive rainfall on Saturday and Sunday due to the new weather system. The weather office said that the low pressure will gradually move towards the north-northwest direction. Light rain or thundershowers may occur over the weekend, specifically on Saturday, October 25, and Sunday, October 26. Friday, October 24, is expected to remain dry.

“Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely to occur in some places on Saturday while on Sunday rain and thundershowers may also happen. Districts which will receive rainfall are West Midnapore, Jhargram, Bankura, Purulia, West Burdwan,” a weather official said.

The MeT office also hinted that people in South Bengal districts may witness smog in the early morning hours. The weather system is expected to intensify and affect weather patterns in the region.

The southwest monsoon has completely withdrawn from entire Bengal earlier this month marking the official end of the rainy season in the state. The usual date for monsoon withdrawal from Kolkata is between October 10 and 12. Kolkata witnessed a surplus in rainfall this year. The city received substantial showers in October as well.