Low-pressure system over Bay of Bengal ‘unlikely to impact state’

Kolkata: The low pressure formed over the Bay of Bengal will turn into a deep depression in the next two days but it is not yet certain if the system will eventually transform into a cyclonic storm.

The weather system will, however, have no impact in Bengal, stated the MeT office.

“There will be no major changes in temperature in the next few days. Kolkata’s lowest temperature may hover between 18 and 19 degree Celsius while most of the western districts may see the lowest temperature of the day at around 15 in the next few days. There will be fog early in the morning in Kolkata. There will be no rain in the next few days,” a weather official said.

Kolkata on Friday registered its lowest temperature at around 18 degree Celsius. People in several south Bengal districts witnessed fog in the morning on Friday. The weather office also predicted that the full-fledged winter may set in the first week of December. According to the IMD’s recent announcement, La Niña is likely to result in a severe winter.

Typically, La Niña begins between April and June, strengthening between October and February, and can last from nine months to two years. It is driven by strong easterly winds pushing ocean waters westward, which cools the ocean surface. This contrasts with El Niño, which brings warmer conditions.