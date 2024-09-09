Low pressure: Rainfall to continue till Thursday, says weather office

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted that rains and thundershowers may continue in several south Bengal districts till Thursday due to the impact of a deep depression.



The city remained partly cloudy while some of the south Bengal districts received drizzles on Monday. The MeT office said Kolkata and its surrounding districts were likely to get more showers, triggered by a depression till Thursday.

The depression over west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal intensified into a deep depression. Light rainfall occurred in parts of Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North and South 24-Parganas, East and West Midnapore, Jhargram, Bankura, Purulia on Monday. Bankura, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas and Jhargram will receive heavy rainfall on Tuesday. Some areas of North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, Hooghly, Nadia and Birbhum could continue to receive light to moderate showers till Wednesday, stated a bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre.

The MeT office also said that North Bengal districts like Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and North Dinajpur may receive heavy rainfall on Wednesday. Kolkata’s sky may remain partially cloudy in the next 24 hours. The temperature may hover between 28-33 degree celsius, the MeT office said.

A deep depression, stationed over the north-west and west-central Bay of Bengal on Monday morning, was set to intensify. As of Monday morning, the weather system was positioned approximately 70 km southeast of Puri and 140 km east of Gopalpur, Odisha. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings for extremely heavy rainfall across coastal Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and parts of Telangana.

The IMD predicts that Odisha will experience significant impacts from this deep depression, including widespread rainfall and potential damage from high winds and flooding.