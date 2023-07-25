Low pressure may form over Bay of Bengal: MeT

Kolkata: Scattered rainfall lashed the city and several parts of South Bengal on Tuesday.



The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted more rainfall in the weekend. A low pressure may form over the Bay of Bengal.

It started raining in Kolkata at around 12.30 pm. It continued for 10-12 minutes. The MeT office said that there is no possibility of rainfall in the city yet.

However, isolated rainfall may occur in some places of South Bengal in the next couple of days. The intensity of rainfall will however increase on Saturday.

The city on Tuesday registered its lowest temperature at 28.1 degree Celsius while the highest temperature remained at 33.2 degree Celsius on Monday. Relative humidity remained between 66 and 92 per cent. The sky mostly remained cloudy.

“A low pressure is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal in the next 24 hours. The low pressure is expected to intensify further. The intensity of rainfall will increase after Friday. Some of the North Bengal districts will receive heavy rainfall on Saturday. There may be scattered rainfall in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar on Thursday,” MeT office said.