Low pressure likely to turn into depression by May 24, says MeT

Kolkata: A low-pressure area is expected to form over the southwest Bay of Bengal around May 22 and will most likely move northeastwards, forming into a depression over the central parts of the Bay of Bengal by May 24, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). It is not however sure if the depression will evolve as a cyclone ‘Remal’.



According to the MeT office, there are chances that it will intensify into a cyclone. If it does transform into a cyclone, it will be the first cyclone of this pre-monsoon season. The Bay of Bengal may turn turbulent from Friday and fishermen have been asked not to venture to the sea. The Alipore MeT office said that a low pressure may form over southwest Bay of Bengal on Wednesday and eventually turn into depression.

Due to depression, there will be an incursion of moisture from the sea and it will advance towards Myanmar sea in the south-southwest direction. On Friday, it may turn into a deep depression. It is not however sure if it will turn into a cyclone.

Alipore MeT office said that after forming deep depression the weather system may change its direction. The weather office has been keeping a close watch on the system. The weather office said that the south west monsoon has been situated near Nicobar Islands in south east Bay of Bengal and south Andaman Sea for the past 36 hours. It may advance towards the mainland in the next 72 hours. In that case the monsoon may enter Kerala May 31 instead of June 1.

The Alipore MeT office apprehends that monsoon may enter South Bengal after June 11 bringing rainfall in this region. Weather experts pointed out that a cyclone is likely to develop in the next 3 days as favourable ocean and atmospheric conditions have been evolving over the south Bay of Bengal.

“It may evolve as a cyclone ‘Remal’ moving to the east coast. However, advancing southwest monsoon wind may come as a restricting factor.

If that’s the case, this will end up as a monsoon depression bringing rains, otherwise, it could develop into a weak cyclone of a short duration,” a weather expert said.