‘Low pressure likely to bring heavy rain in South Bengal’

Kolkata: The IMD on Tuesday forecast heavy to very heavy rain in parts of South Bengal from July 24 to 28 owing to a possible formation of a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal.

A cyclonic circulation is likely to emerge over north Bay of Bengal by Wednesday and under its influence, a low-pressure area is expected to form over the same region in the subsequent two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Owing to the low-pressure system and strong moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal, rainfall is likely to increase in South Bengal.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall in some districts in the region is expected during the July 24-28 period, it said.

The IMD said that heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places in South 24-Parganas, Jhargram, East and West Midnapore, Bankura and Purulia districts on July 24 and 25. The sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar are very likely to receive heavy rainfall from July 26 owing to the weather system, it added.