Low pressure in Bay may soak South Bengal again, says MeT

Kolkata: Southwest monsoon has completely withdrawn from Bengal but there may be more rainfall in southern parts of the state towards the end of the current month due to the formation of low pressure over Bay of Bengal.

The MeT office has said that the low pressure may form over south Bay of Bengal on October 25. The system may move towards Tamil Nadu on October 27. The system may further advance towards Puducherry, the weather office said. The weather office has not, however, made any prediction on the intensity of rainfall in Bengal.

It also stated that the night temperature in all the South Bengal districts may drop in the next few days. People will also feel comparatively cold weather at night. People in all the western districts will feel much colder weather than those in other South Bengal districts particularly in the night hours.

The usual date for monsoon withdrawal from Kolkata is between October 10 and 12. Meanwhile, Kolkata witnessed a surplus in rainfall this year. The city received substantial showers in October as well. Several weather systems over the Bay of Bengal and vigorous monsoon currents triggered thunderstorms as the dry northeast winds had merged with moist winds from the Bay.

The MeT office also said that mainly dry weather will prevail across the state and also in Kolkata in the next seven days. “An upper-air cyclonic circulation lies over the southwest Bay and the adjoining Tamil Nadu coast. But it will have no impact in South Bengal,” a weather official said.

The city dwellers may witness sunny conditions throughout the current week and the daytime temperatures will range between 31-32 degree Celsius while nighttime temperatures will vary from 20-23 degree Celsius.