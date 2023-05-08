Low-pressure alert: Integrated control room now operational

kolkata: With the Indian Meteorological Department predicting low-pressure and deep depression as an impact of the cyclonic circulation that was located over Southeast Bay of Bengal and South Andaman Sea on Sunday, Kolkata Police have opened an integrated control room at Lalbazar.



The control room, which has epresentatives from different agencies like police, Kolkata Municipal Corporation, disaster management department, PWD, CESC and others, has become operational from Sunday. The Kolkata Police have issued the following numbers–94326 10450 (WhatsApp), 22141890 /22505033 / 2250 5044 and 2250 5146 for the control room.

Mewnahile, the Deputy- Director General of the Indian Meteorological Department in Alipore Sanjeev Banerjee held a press conference on Sunday with regards to the cyclone.

Banerjee said that the cyclone that formed over Southeast Bay of Bengal on Saturday is currently located over Southeast Bay of Bengal and South Andaman Sea. Under its influence a low pressure may form over Southeast Bay of Bengal and South Andaman Sea on Monday and deep depression on Tuesday. However, the IMD will be able to give information on the cyclone’s course after the formation of low pressure.

Gusty winds up to 80 kilometres per hour will be witnessed in Andaman and Nicobar. At the same time, heavy-to-very-heavy rainfall is likely to take place there.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore has also predicted light rain in two North Bengal districts, however, the temperature in South Bengal districts will continue to rise. The Alipore Meteorological Department has informed that there is no possibility of impact on Bengal separately till May 11. After the formation of low pressure on Monday, it will be possible to say exactly which direction Mocha will go.

Day temperature will rise in all districts of South Bengal till May 10. Temperature in western districts will touch 40 degrees in one to two days.

The IMD had predicted that the mercury in several South Bengal districts will jump by 3 to 5 degree Celsius. “There may not be rainfall in South Bengal districts in the next 3 to 4 days. Mercury in various western districts like Bankura, Purulia, West Burdwan and Birbhum will touch 40 degree Celsius by next Wednesday,” a weather official said.

The maximum temperature in Kolkata on Sunday increased to 38 degree Celsius from 35 degree Celsius recorded on Saturday. Dry weather will continue to prevail in the city as well as adjoining areas.

Meanwhile, IMD has predicted light rain with thunderstorms for Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts in North Bengal in next 24-hours. Cyclone Mocha is likely to form over the Southeast Bay of Bengal later on Friday and a low-pressure system will develop on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

“A cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over Southeast Bay of Bengal around May 6. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region around May 7. It is likely to concentrate into a depression over the Southeast Bay of Bengal on May 8. Thereafter, it is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm while moving nearly northwards towards the central Bay of Bengal,” reads the IMD statement.