Low passenger turnout on Vistadome spurs Railways to rethink route

Alipurduar: The Vistadome coach on the New Jalpaiguri (NJP) to Alipurduar Junction (APDJ) Tourist Express Train is facing a shortage of passengers, leading to financial losses. As a result, railway authorities are considering changing the train’s route. However, tourism operators in the Dooars region argue that the problem lies in the schedule, not the route.



Amarjit Gautam, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of the Alipurduar Division, Northeast Frontier Railway, stated: “We are currently not getting enough passengers for the Vistadome coach. A proposal has been sent to run the train via Malbazar to Garumara on the Changrabandha line. No final decision has been made yet, as we await approval from higher authorities.” The Vistadome train covers 109 kilometres in 5 hours and 40 minutes, offering scenic views of the Dooars, including Mahananda Wildlife Sanctuary, Sevoke Railway Bridge, the Teesta and Jaldhaka rivers, along with landmarks like Buxa Tiger Reserve and Jaldapara National Park and as well as tea gardens. The coach with a 36-seat capacity and a fare of Rs 840 per passenger, began service on August 26, 2021. Meanwhile, local tourism operators believe that an impractical schedule is to blame for the lack of passengers.

Secretary of the Alipurduar District Tourism Association, emphasised that the train’s early departure from NJP at 7 am is a major deterrent for tourists, particularly those arriving from Kolkata.

“No tourist arriving by train from Kolkata can catch this Vistadome train on the same day. They are forced to stay overnight in Siliguri, which is not convenient. We raised this issue with the DRM two days after the train was launched. The schedule is unrealistic and illogical. Changing the route now is not the solution,” the secretary said.