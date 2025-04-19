Low-cost night stay facility to be launched soon at Balurghat Hospital

BALURGHAT: A new low-cost night-stay facility is set to be launched soon at Balurghat Hospital, offering affordable lodging and meals in a clean, modern environment styled after upscale restaurants. According to officials, construction of the three-storied building is nearing completion and the facility is expected to be operational shortly.

The building, located next to the hospital’s outpatient department, was inaugurated by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in 2021. However, despite the ribbon-cutting ceremony, the facility remained unused for nearly four years due to administrative delays. Now, in response to long-standing demands from patient families, the authorities have taken swift action to begin services. Sources indicate that the dormitory, which can accommodate 50 people, will charge only Rs 50 to Rs 70 per night. Hospital staff, including doctors and nurses, will receive special concessions. Ashok Mitra, Chairman of Balurghat Municipality, said: “The Health department has entrusted us with managing the facility. We’ve already signed an agreement with an agency. Patient attendants will now have access to food and lodging at minimal cost.”

Local resident Sirajul Islam from Tapan commented: “Staying in a hotel costs around Rs 400 per night. If lodging is available for less than Rs 100, it would be a big relief.”

The first floor of the facility will house two canteens — one air-conditioned and one non-AC — offering everything from tea and coffee to rolls, roti-sabzi, omelettes and chowmein. Fish curry and rice will be available from 10 am for Rs 50 to Rs 70, while chicken and mutton meals will be offered for under Rs 100. Food will be served from morning till night, with delivery available within the hospital premises.

The second floor will feature separate dormitories for men and women. Each floor is equipped with bathrooms, including shower facilities. Previously, the “Souhardya” building within the hospital complex, originally intended for patient families, was largely occupied by a section of doctors, forcing families to spend the night in temporary rest areas outside the hospital.

The new facility aims to ease these difficulties and provide a more comfortable, dignified experience for families of patients receiving treatment at Balurghat Hospital.