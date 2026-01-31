Low-cost clean energy solutions can slash costs, emissions: Study

Kolkata: Low-cost clean energy and efficiency solutions ranging from rooftop solar and electric furnaces to motor optimisation and power-factor correction can significantly reduce energy costs and emissions in MSME micro-clusters in West Bengal, finds a new study.

The study, ‘Energy Assessment of MSME Micro-Clusters in West Bengal’, conducted jointly by Indian Institute of Social Welfare & Business Management (IISWBM) and Asar Social Impact Advisors, examines four sub-sectors – silver filigree, engineering, galvanising and wire drawing – across 15 representative micro-enterprises.

The assessment maps energy use, cost burdens and emission hotspots in energy-intensive clusters in Howrah and South 24-Parganas, while identifying practical and financially viable decarbonisation pathways.

Dr Mou Sen, Joint Director of MSME said that the findings of this assessment reinforce the need for documentation and evidence-based support to MSMEs. She emphasised on the need for registration of the units, which will ensure inclusivity of the MSME units and the families running such units. “Energy efficiency and cleaner technologies are no longer optional for competitiveness, and cluster-based approaches allow us to address these challenges in a structured and practical way,” said Sen.

Dr. Krishna Murari Agrawal, Director IISWBM, said: “This study shows that MSME decarbonisation does not have to be expensive or disruptive. Even small, practical changes can cut costs, reduce emissions, and improve working conditions—especially in energy-intensive micro-clusters.”

The findings reveal a heavy dependence on fossil fuels, outdated furnace designs, under-loaded motors, and absence of systemic energy monitoring across clusters - factors attributed to increasing operating costs and much avoidable emissions.

A key highlight of the study is the Magrahat silver filigree (jewelry making) cluster, where improved operational practices and efficient use of existing electric furnaces and machinery can significantly reduce energy consumption and electricity costs. These interventions can also improve occupational health and safety while preserving livelihoods rooted in a centuries-old craft tradition.