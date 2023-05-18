Low-cost airline starts operation between Kolkata, Guwahati and Bengaluru

KOLKATA: The Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport, Kolkata, shared that a low-cost airline Akasa Air started its flight operations from the city on Thursday.



Akasa will operate flights between Kolkata, Guwahati, and Bengaluru Airport, according to the airport's authorities.

The daily flight from Bengaluru departs at 2:30 pm and arrives in Kolkata at 5:15 pm. It will depart Kolkata for Guwahati at 5:55 pm and get there at 7:05 pm.

At 7:45 pm, it will leave Guwahati and arrive in Kolkata at 9:10 pm. At 9:50 pm, the flight will depart from Kolkata and arrive in Bengaluru at 12:15 am.

On Thursday, 174 passengers took the service's inaugural flight from Kolkata to Guwahati. 167 people took the flight from Bengaluru, according to the official reports.

According to an airport official, the new service guarantees that Kolkata will be adequately connected to Bengaluru

and Guwahati, expanding the alternatives for travellers to the eastern region of the country. The service will benefit travellers a lot, said the officials.