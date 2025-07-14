Love triangle, land dispute behind TMC worker’s murder in Malda

Malda: A shocking blend of personal betrayal and political rivalry has emerged as the motive behind the brutal murder of Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker Abdul Kalam Azad in Lakkhipur, under English Bazar Police Station. Four individuals, including prime accused and TMC Gram Panchayat member Moinul Sheikh, have been arrested.

Azad, a resident of Manikchak, was attacked and killed during a birthday party on Thursday night. According to police, the accused followed Azad and his wife into a tin-roofed room at the venue. The assault took place while loud DJ music played, reportedly drowning out his cries for help. Azad’s wife was also assaulted but managed to escape and alert others. The attackers fled the scene but were later tracked down and arrested.

Those in custody include Moinul Sheikh, his brother Saidul Sheikh and two of his associates—Imarat Sheikh and Sahid Sheikh. Police initially suspected a land dispute as the motive, but during

questioning, a more complex picture emerged. Investigators revealed that Moinul’s minor son had allegedly developed a relationship with Azad’s wife.

Combined with ongoing tensions over land dealings, this personal angle reportedly escalated into a deadly confrontation.

TMC MLA from Manikchak, Sabitri Mitra, visited Azad’s family and expressed serious concerns about both the police and her party. “Why were Azad’s father and relatives stopped by police when they tried to reach him?” she asked. “I had expelled Moinul from the party for his criminal activities. I don’t know who allowed him back. I’ve informed the leadership.” She added: “Some accused are still on the run. They must not escape justice. I demand a speedy and fair trial.”

The incident has left Lakkhipur tense, with locals still in shock over the gruesome killing.