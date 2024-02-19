Lottery to distribute flats in Siliguri from today

Siliguri: The Siliguri Jalpaiguri Development Authority (SJDA) is all set to distribute apartments to people belonging to economically weaker sections (EWS). These apartments will be given through a lottery which will be held on Tuesday at Baghajatin Park in Siliguri.

Later, these apartments will be handed over to the beneficiaries by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Sourav Chakraborty, the chairman of SJDA said this after he visited Baghajatin Park on Monday. He checked all the preparations for the lottery.

“The flats will be distributed through a lottery and it will be a fair process in front of everyone. After the lottery, we will urge our Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to hand over the flats to the beneficiaries.

We have made all the arrangements so that everyone can see the lottery process,” said Sourav Chakraborty.

Work of constructing these apartments started in 2019 at Kawakhali area. A total of 422 flats will be distributed. Out of this, 213 flats are for people living in Siliguri Municipal Corporation area (SMC), 48 flats for Matigara, 41 for Phansidewa, 17 for Naxalbari, 12 for Kharibari, 24 flats are for Jalpaiguri Sadar and Jalpaiguri Municipality, 58 flats for Rajganj.A total of 1848 people have applied for the flats in different categories, including Schedule Caste (SC), Schedule Tribe (ST), Other Backward Class (OBC), women, minority, transgender, senior citizens etc. Out of these applicants, 1828 applications have been approved. These people will participate in the lottery. Six LED screens and cameras have been set up at Baghajatin Park.