Lost bags, transport crisis mar PM Modi’s Kushmandi event

BALURGHAT: A massive public turnout at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s election rally in Kushmandi on Saturday was overshadowed by widespread inconvenience, as reports of lost belongings and a paralysed transport system left many attendees distressed across South Dinajpur.



At the rally venue, thousands gathered under intense afternoon heat to hear the Prime Minister. Anticipating long hours, many—especially women—arrived carrying bags with water, food, hand fans and essential documents.

However, strict security checks at the entrance barred entry with any belongings. With no designated storage arrangement in place, attendees were compelled to leave their bags near checking points before entering the main area. The problem escalated after the rally ended. As crowds surged towards the exit, the area descended into chaos. Bags left in heaps were scattered amid the rush, making identification nearly impossible. Many spent hours searching but failed to recover their belongings. Several complaints emerged of missing valuables, including Aadhaar cards, bank passbooks and house keys. The absence of security personnel or volunteers near the storage area after the rally further aggravated the situation, triggering anger among affected individuals.

Poli Mahato, who had travelled from Deul, said: “My bag had my bank passbook. After the rally, I could not even recognise it among so many similar bags.

I lost everything.” Rita Sarkar from Kaliyaganj Kunor echoed the distress, stating: “My bag is gone along with my house keys. I now have no option but to break my lock at home.”

Rajdeep Chowdhury, another attendee, pointed out that basic arrangements such as a token-based deposit counter or a separate storage zone could have prevented such confusion.

Meanwhile, the impact of the rally was equally severe on public transport across the district. From Saturday afternoon, most private buses suddenly disappeared from the roads, leaving commuters stranded and helpless. At Balurghat’s busy Hili More, passengers waited for long hours without finding any buses.

Similar scenes were reported from routes connecting Hili, Gangarampur, Buniadpur and Kumarganj, where services came to a near standstill. Manas Chowdhury of the Balurghat Motor Owners’ Association confirmed that nearly 100 vehicles—including trekkers, maxi cabs, and minibuses—were requisitioned for ferrying people to the rally.

“After the morning hours, it became impossible to operate regular services on most routes,” he said.