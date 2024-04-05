‘Losses exceed Rs 10 crore in storm-ravaged Alipurduar’

Alipurduar: Various parts of Alipurduar district were devastated by a storm on Sunday, particularly affecting Alipurduar-I Block and Kumargram Block. The total loss in these two blocks has surpassed Rs 10 crore. While the district administration initially assessed damage only to houses, many trees and government properties were also affected, although the exact extent of damage has not yet been assessed. The administration is working round-the-clock to normalise the situation in the affected areas.



R Vimala, District Magistrate of Alipurduar, stated: “Numerous properties have been destroyed. We have received a preliminary assessment of the damage. It is anticipated that the figure may rise further. Every team of the district administration has worked tirelessly to restore normalcy. The situation has stabilised considerably. The situation is very normal now.” According to district administration sources, the initial estimate of losses exceeds Rs 10 crore. The worst-hit houses have incurred property losses of approximately Rs. 1.5 crore, while partial house damage is estimated at about Rs 4 crore. Additionally, furniture damage amounts to Rs 1 crore. In Alipurduar-I Block, 94 houses were completely destroyed and 300 partially damaged. In Kumargram Block, numerous houses were damaged due to hailstorms, with around 700 houses partially affected. The block administration has provided tarpaulin sheets to over 1300 residents. Many trees were uprooted in both blocks, with most of them being privately owned. Electricity poles of the State Electricity Distribution Company Limited suffered significant damage as well. Gobinda Talukdar, regional manager of WBSEDCL, Alipurduar, mentioned: “Electricity service has been restored in most areas, but approximately 70 poles need replacement. Additionally, extensive wire replacements are ongoing in several areas.”

Crop damage was also substantial, particularly affecting maize crops. Around 40 hectares of maize in Alipurduar-I Block alone suffered damage, resulting in a total loss of approximately Rs 46 lakh.