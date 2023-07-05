Loreto College to re-accept applications of candidates from vernacular medium schools

Kolkata: Calcutta University (CU) has asked the Loreto College to re-accept the applications for undergraduate (UG) courses and prepare a second merit list where applications of candidates from schools with vernacular language as medium of instruction will be considered.



In a statement released by the college, it has been stated: “Loreto College, Kolkata, unconditionally apologises to the people of Bengal and revokes the said admission policy notice with immediate effect. We recommit ourselves to serving all of Bengal as we have always done.”

The principal of the college was summoned by the University after the controversial admission policy with regards to accepting admission of students from only English medium came to light.

On Tuesday, the university officials said that they have been asked not to continue with the admission policy next year. The first merit list cannot be revoked as it would be considered unfair to the candidates selected under various subjects but the university may increase the number of seats only for this year if considered necessary.