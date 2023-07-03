Loreto College removes controversial notice

Kolkata: Loreto College has removed the notice stating that students whose medium of instruction in Class-XII was vernacular were not considered for admission after a controversy around it had broken out.



According to a senior College official, the college had no intention to hurt anyone and the college authorities are looking into finding an alternative way to deal with the situation.

The note stated: “The medium of instruction in Loreto College is ONLY English. Examinations will have to be answered ONLY in English. Our reputed Open Shelf Library has only English reference/text books and journals for all subjects other than Vernacular Bengali and Hindi. We recommend that candidates hailing from vernacular medium schools opt to study in institutions where the medium of instruction is bilingual. Students whose medium of instruction in Class XII was the Vernacular have not been considered for Admission.”

“This notice was not to hurt any sentiment…however, we have pulled down the notice,” a senior college official told Millennium Post.

The same notice had been put up last year as well. An official of Calcutta University said that no such permission was taken from the university which the college is affiliated to and since they came to know of the matter on Monday, they have called a meeting with the college principal on Tuesday.