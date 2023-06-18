Lord Jagannath’s aunt to get a new address in Siliguri this year

Siliguri: Lord Jagannath’s aunt is all set to get a new address in Siliguri this time. For the first time, Siliguri ISKCON temple authorities are setting up Lord Jagannath’s aunt’s house on Suryanagar field near the ISKON temple in Siliguri, on the occasion of Rath Yatra. The pandal is a replica of Gundicha temple of Puri that is believed to be the aunt’s house of Lord Jagannath.



The chariots of Jagannath, Balaram and Subhadra will be kept in this pandal till Ulto Rath (reverse Rath Yatra.)

On the day of Rath Yatra, Lord Jagannath accompanied by Lord Balaram and Goddess Subhadra travel to their aunt’s house and after spending a few days return on the day of Ulto Rath.

“This year we are organising the Rath Yatra festival in a grand way. For the first time, such a big pandal replicating the Gundicha temple is being set up in the Suryanagar field. Three chariots of Jagannath-Balaram-Subhadra will be there from June 20 to 28. Then the chariots will return to the main ISKCON temple,” said Namkrishna Das, the Public Relations Officer of ISKCON Siliguri.

This year, ISKCON Siliguri will be celebrating the 34th Rath Yatra. Previously, a small room designated as the aunt’s house, inside the ISKON temple premises used to house the deities from Rath to Ulto Rath. However, this time there is a change in address for the deities in Siliguri.

On June 20, the chariots will come out from the temple and will be taken to Suryanagar field after passing through the main thoroughfares of the city.

Bhakti Purushotyam Swami, a renowned monk, will be arriving at Siliguri from Puri on 22 June. Many Kirtan troops will accompany him from Puri. A fair will be organized at the ground during the Rath Yatra festival. Religious, cultural programmes along with discourses will mark the occasion.

Every year, a huge number of people gather at the ISKCON temple on the Rath Yatra. This year, the special arrangements have sparked enthusiasm among the devotees.

Alok Das, a devotee, said: “We are happy that this year the Rath Yatra will be celebrated in a grand way. We will be able to enjoy the festival for nine long days with many programmes.”