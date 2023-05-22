Lookout notices issued against 7 persons

Kolkata: Kolkata Police issued lookout notices against seven persons in connection with a money laundering case involving about Rs four-and-a-half-crore.



According to sources, it was alleged that the money was siphoned off to foreign countries using 11 bank accounts of a bank located in Central Kolkata.

The money was allegedly transferred to several bank accounts in Singapore, Hong Kong and a few bank accounts in China.

So far police have arrested seven people in connection with the case.

Cops have reportedly come to know about two women identified as Manmit Kaur and Manjit Kaur who are connected with the alleged money laundering. Also, police came to know that the mastermind of the racket is a man who had opened several mule accounts in several banks in Maharashtra.

He allegedly gathered huge amounts of money through hawala from Gujrat and credited the money to those

mule accounts. From there, a good amount of money was then sent to the 11 accounts in Kolkata.

The money was reportedly again transferred to the accounts of several accounts in Gujrat.

In several documents, the money was shown as it was used to buy goods from abroad.

The entire process was allegedly monitored from a flat in Alipore. Police may soon contact the foreign ministry about the case. Also, cops are trying to ensure that the accused persons do not leave the country.