Lookout notice issued against a person in POCSO Case

BALURGHAT: A lookout notice has been issued by the South Dinajpur District Court against one Rakesh Shil, who is accused in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case. The case stems from allegations of attempted sexual assault on a minor, with a formal complaint filed against him at the Balurghat Police Station on May 28.



The police promptly registered a case under the POCSO Act following the complaint. However, the accused has since been absconding. On Friday, the police pasted the lookout notice on the door of Shil’s residence in Narayanpur.

Notices were also pasted at public locations, including the Balurghat bus stand and his business establishment on Saroj Setu Road. The allegations involve the attempted molestation of a 15-year-old girl, who was brought to Shil’s mobile shop by her aunt to be employed by Shil.

It is reported that Shil took the girl to the second floor of his shop, where the incident allegedly occurred. The girl managed to escape and informed her aunt, leading to the complaint being lodged at the Balurghat Police Station.

Shil owns a two-storey shop near the Atreyee Bridge, with a mobile showroom on the ground floor and resting quarters above. Police are examining CCTV footage from the shop, although some footage is reportedly missing.

Public prosecutor Ritabrata Chakraborty confirmed that a lookout notice has been issued and the accused has been ordered to appear in court by 10 am on November 7, 2024. “Shil faces charges under the POCSO Act and related sections,” he added.