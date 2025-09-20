Looking forward: MSIT conducts FDP on next-generation semiconductor sensing

Kolkata: The Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering at Meghnad Saha Institute of Technology (MSIT) successfully conducted a six-day Faculty Development Programme (FDP) under the AICTE Training and Learning (ATAL) Academy from August 18 to 23, 2025.

Titled “Next-Generation Semiconductor Sensing: Integrating Nanotechnology and Materials,” the programme brought together 31 faculty members from engineering colleges and universities across India for an intensive learning experience combining theory with hands-on applications.

Experts including Prof. Samit K Ray of IIT Kharagpur, Dr. Nabarun Bhattacharyya of C-DAC Kolkata, and Dr. Indranil Das of Synchro Electronics led sessions covering biosensors for healthcare, gas sensors for industrial safety, radiation monitoring devices, optical and pH sensors, as well as advanced nanomaterials such as graphene and quantum dots. Practical workshops introduced participants to sensor fabrication, atomistic simulations, MEMS prototyping, and optical sensor modeling.

An industry visit to C-DAC Kolkata exposed participants to innovations in IoT, AI, agriculture automation, and environmental electronics. Inaugurating the programme, MSIT Principal and Coordinator Dr. Manash Chanda highlighted the importance of advanced technologies in driving research and innovation. “Empowering students through advanced technologies is key to driving research and innovation forward,” he said.

The valedictory session reflected highly positive feedback, with participants appreciating the blend of technical lectures, industrial demonstrations, and interactive opportunities with domain leaders. MCQ-based assessments and reflection journals further consolidated learning outcomes.

Organisers said the initiative set a benchmark in sensor education and would help build a skilled pool of researchers equipped to address future technological challenges.