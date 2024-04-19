‘Loo will prevail’ along with heatwave between Friday and Sunday: MeT

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore has warned that severe heatwave conditions will prevail in eight South Bengal districts between Friday and Sunday. ‘Loo’ situation will also prevail along with the heatwave.

Heatwave alert is on for almost all the South Bengal districts in the next couple of days. The districts like East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, East Burdwan, West Burdwan and Birbhum will reel under severe heatwave situations till Sunday.

Over the next two days, the maximum temperature is expected to increase by two to three degrees Celsius, with minimal change thereafter, said the MeT office. To mitigate heat-related risks, people have been advised to avoid prolonged exposure to heat and outdoor activities between 11 am and 4 pm. Several areas in South Bengal recorded temperatures exceeding 40 degree Celsius, with the Meteorological department predicting heatwave conditions persisting until April 21 in several parts.

Some of the North Bengal districts will however continue to receive rainfall. Temperature may however go up by 2 degrees in North Bengal districts in the next two days. Thuderstorms may occur in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar and Jalpaiguri. The MeT office also said that the temperature in Kolkata will cross 40 degree Celsius in the next 48 hours.

Three districts in north Bengal – Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri and Cooch Behar – are going to polls on April 19 in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections. The MeT office has issued a forecast of light to moderate rain in the three districts on the polling day.

Panagarh in Paschim Bardhaman district registered the highest daytime temperature at around 43 degree Celsius, surpassing the normal by six notches. Other areas experiencing temperatures above 40 degree Celsius include Bankura over 42, Barrackpore over 41, Medinipur 41, Kalaikunda 41, Bardhaman 41 and Asansol 41. Kolkata recorded a maximum temperature over 39 degree Celsius, exceeding the normal by four degrees.

The weather officials are apprehensive that some of the South Bengal districts may touch 46 degree Celsius on Friday.

Mainly dry westerly to north westerly wind at lower levels are likely to prevail over the region and due to strong solar insolation, heatwave condition and hot and discomfort weather are likely to occur over districts in South Bengal till April 20, a weather official said.