Long standing demand: Jaldapara National Park to open 2nd gate for tourists this season

ALIPURDUAR: The forests of West Bengal, including Jaldapara National Park in Alipurduar, are all set to reopen for visitors from Monday, September 16. As preparations ramp up, Jaldapara is abuzz with activity. The park’s main gate in Madarihat has been given a vibrant facelift, and in response to long-standing demand, a second gate at Shalkumarhat will be opened this season.

For years, visitors could only access the park through the main gate, leading to heavy congestion. With the opening of the second gate, tourists will have an alternative entry point, though bookings for this gate are currently available only offline. Safari services, including the popular elephant and gypsy rides, will also be offered at the new entrance.

Previously, six ‘kumki’ elephants were available for safaris departing from the Holong riding point. That number has now increased to eight. The elephant safari route has also been extended from 150 km to 182 km, offering a longer and more immersive experience. Notably, the pricing for elephant and gypsy safaris remains unchanged, with elephant rides priced at Rs 1450 per person, while gypsy safaris cost Rs 4500 per vehicle, accommodating up to six passengers. Elephant safaris are available at 5:30 am, 6:30 am and 7:30 am with four riders per elephant.

Assistant wildlife warden Navojit Dey commented: “The opening of the second gate addresses a long-standing demand from tourists. A new gate will be constructed there soon, and the main gate at Madarihat has already been renovated.”

Ahead of the reopening, a special training workshop was held for Jaldapara’s tourist guides and gypsy drivers. Organised by the Jaldapara Forest Division, the workshop focused on biodiversity, wildlife safety, storytelling, and the local ecosystem. Parveen Kaswan, divisional forest officer of Jaldapara National Park, stated: “A total of 127 participants attended the workshop, which featured experts. The training aimed to ensure a safe and enriching experience for both tourists and wildlife.”