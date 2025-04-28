Long-standing demand fulfilled: Bara Maniram Jyot gets new crematorium

Siliguri: Fulfilling a long-pending demand of local villagers, the Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad (SMP) has successfully completed the construction of a new crematorium in the Bara Maniram Jyot area under Naxalbari. The project, costing approximately Rs 8 lakh, is now awaiting final touches before its official inauguration.

The villagers had been appealing for a proper cremation facility for many years. A previous crematorium, built under the initiative of the MLA from the Matigara-Naxalbari Assembly constituency, had collapsed after being severely damaged by the monsoon-swollen waters of Mechi River. Learning from past challenges, the new crematorium has been built near the Mechi River with reinforced structures to withstand the river’s powerful currents during the rainy season.

Arun Ghosh, the Sabhadhipati of SMP said: “The work on the cremation ground is almost complete. Given the river’s fierce flow during the monsoon, we have ensured that the new structure is much sturdier. A culvert will be constructed in front of the cremation ground and arrangements are being made to install lighting in the area. Once these are completed, we will inaugurate the crematorium very soon.”

Local residents have welcomed the development. Shilen Roy, a villager, said: “This crematorium will be a great help for us.

We hope the inauguration happens before the monsoon sets in.”

The crematorium also has a restroom and a changing room.