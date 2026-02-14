‘Long live love’: Mamata marks Valentine’s Day with Tagore’s lines; calls for love beyond caste, creed & religion

Kolkata: Describing Valentine’s Day as a celebration of love in all its forms and manifestations which transcend caste, creed, class and religion, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee greeted people with lines from Rabindranath Tagore.

On Valentine’s Day, Banerjee on Saturday shared a message on her social media platform X, blending poetry with a broader reflection on unity and compassion. Her post highlighted love in its widest sense and its relevance in public life as well.

“Valentine’s Day is a celebration of love in all its forms and manifestations, in its widest and noblest sense; love that transcends caste, creed, class and religion,” she wrote on X.

She also shared a couplet from Tagore’s Awnonto Prem (Endless love): “Tomarei jyano bhalobashiyachhi shawto roope shawto baar, jawnome jawnome juge juge awnibar.” These lines can be translated as “I seem to have loved only you in a hundred forms, a hundred times, across lifetimes and ages, endlessly and without pause.”

Linking love with public service in her message, the Chief Minister said that this broader spirit of love has guided her journey in public service. “It is this spirit of love that has guided my journey in public service. A love for the people strong enough to withstand storms, patient enough to listen, and bold enough to fight for justice and dignity.” While wishing a “Happy Valentine’s Day” she added: “Bhalobasha deerghojeebi hok (Long live love).”

Florists across the city were busy selling roses from the morning which were of high demand. They decked their shops with bouquets of various sizes. Many came customised with chocolates and soft toys. People, particularly youths were seen buying roses. The price of roses was going up for the past few days until it reached the peak on Valentine’s Day.