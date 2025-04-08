Long-awaited: East-West Metro expansion towards Haldiram gains fresh momentum

Kolkata: The long-awaited extension of Kolkata’s East-West Metro corridor from Salt Lake Sector V to Haldiram (Teghoria) gained fresh momentum, as Metro Railway has recently issued a land acquisition notice, a key step towards turning the proposed 6.5-km stretch expansion into reality.

While preparations are already underway for the launch of the full East-West Metro line from Howrah Maidan to Saltlake Sector V sometime this year, the final nod from the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) for the 2.6-km Sealdah–Esplanade section is still awaited. A CRS inspection is expected on April 14.

The new notice signals a fresh push for the corridor’s extension beyond Sector V. The proposed route will run through Krishnapur, Kestopur, Baguiati and Raghunathpur, ending near VIP Road at Haldiram (Teghoria).

The Metro authority has marked 171 land parcels along the proposed Metro alignment and formally announced the beginning of the acquisition process. As per the Metro Railways (Construction of Works) Act, 1978, the notice places a restriction on any kind of construction within 20 metres on either side of the proposed Metro route for five years from the date of publication.

“No building or other construction shall be made or done above the proposed Metro alignment or within the 20m width on either side,” the

notice states.

If executed, the extension will significantly benefit commuters in the densely populated neighbourhoods of Lake Town, Kestopur and Baguiati. Furthermore, it will offer a crucial interchange point at Teghoria, allowing passengers to switch to the New Garia-Airport Metro line. Consequently, this will mean easier access to the airport from Howrah,

Sealdah and Salt Lake

without the need to detour through New Town.