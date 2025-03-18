London School of Economics & Queen Mary Univ invite Mamata

Kolkata: With the Bengal Chief Minister (CM) set to begin her London trip on March 22 and amid growing excitement over her lecture at Oxford University’s Kellogg College, it was learnt on Monday that Banerjee also received invitations from two other prestigious UK institutions—the London School of Economics (LSE) and Queen Mary University’s Mile End Institute.

The London School of Economics earlier this month invited the Bengal Chief Minister for an academic session on governance, women’s empowerment, and social development.

The invitation, extended by LSE alumnus Diptendu Roy, highlighted the value of her insights for students and faculty. The institution also expressed flexibility in scheduling the event based on her availability and discussing the impact of her government’s policies, particularly in social welfare and economic development.

The Mile End Institute at Queen Mary University of London also requested Banerjee for a closed-door discussion under ‘Chatham House’ rules. The Session will bring together academics and research students to discuss West Bengal’s women-centric policies, political strategies and governance model.

After Banerjee’s UK visit was announced, these renowned educational institutions reached out to the Chief Minister’s office, requesting the opportunity to host one of India’s most prominent women leaders.

The invitations to Banerjee from these prestigious institutions highlight her global influence in governance, social development, and women’s empowerment.

Queen Mary University, known for its diversity and focus on public policy, viewed Banerjee’s leadership as an important case study in democratic governance.

While extending an invitation, Dr Sofia Collignon, Director at the Mile End Institute, wrote: “West Bengal has become a case study around the world for its women-centric development schemes and initiatives, with the Kanyashree Prakalpa winning the UN Public Service Award at The Hague.”

Earlier, Jonathan Michie – who is also the pro-vice-chancellor at the University of Oxford – invited Banerjee in February this year to Oxford University’s Kellogg College and address its academic community on her successful model of inclusive governance. Banerjee’s visit is expected to enhance discussions on governance, social justice, and political leadership at an international level. This will be Banerjee’s second visit to the UK after November 2017 when she had attended a business meeting.