London Mahotsav to celebrate Bengali heritage and culture

KOLKATA: London Mahotsav 2024 to be hosted by Pinnacle Candid Communication & Techno India Group, is scheduled to take place on April 20 and 21 at Sattavis Patidar Centre, Wembley, London.



The inauguration ceremony, scheduled at the British Parliament on April 19 will be an exclusive gathering, including Lord Karan Billimoria, Bob Blackman MP and others. Bengal British Icon Awards, hosted by The Baroness Uddin, Member of the House of Lords, is a prestigious event being the only one that pays tribute to Asian success across all walks of life.

On Tuesday, Swati Chakrabarty, Director, Pinnacle Candid Communication; Sayantan Das Adhikari, Director Pinnacle Candid Communication, Secretary London Mahotsav, Dr Sanku Bose, Group CEO, Techno India Group, President London Mahotsav and Arunabha Banerjee, Director, London Mahotsav were present at a press conference in Kolkata to share insights about the much-awaited event.

“We aim to rediscover our love for Bengali culture and ethos through London Mahotsav. It is important to make the next generations of Bengalis aware of its roots and culture. From multifaceted cultural programmes, literary seminars with authors from Kolkata, Bangladesh and the UK, there will be fashion shows and premieres of new films at the event,” said Dr Bose.

The advisory committee of London Mahotsav 2024 comprises eminent personalities such as Debashish Kumar, honorary chairman and Satyam Roychowdhury, chief advisor and mentor, London Mahotsav and others.

Renowned personalities such as Rituparna Sengupta, Joy Sarkar, Mir, Raghav Chatterjee, Surojit Chatterjee, Devlina Kumar, Sahana Bajpaie, Samantak Sinha, Debshankar Haldar, Lopamudra Mitra, Tathagata Sengupta, Anindita Mitra and a special session by Gaur Gopal Das are slated to grace the occasion.