Lok Sabha polls: Abhishek to hold virtual meet with party leaders on February 16

With not much time left for the Lok Sabha elections, Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has called for a virtual meeting with his party leaders on February 16.

It was learnt that Banerjee has asked all the MPs, MLAs, block presidents etc. to attend the meeting. Sources said the meeting will focus on finalising the strategy for the Lok Sabha elections through discussions with all levels of the party organisation. The TMC MPs and MLAs who will be present in the meeting are learnt to have been informed that specific virtual meeting links will be sent to their mobile phones by Friday afternoon. The party will also finalise the names of Rajya Sabha candidates who will also be attending the meeting with the general secretary, sources said.

Such a meeting also comes at a time when the full bench of the Election Commission of India is expected to come to Bengal in the first week of March. This signals that the election is not far. The full bench is likely to reach the state on March 1 and will hold a meeting with senior officials of the state CEO (Chief Electoral Officer) office. On March 2, the bench will be holding meetings with the recognised political parties and listen to their suggestions and grievances. Later, meetings will be conducted with the district Magistrates and police superintendents.

On March 3, the bench will hold meetings with concerned departments of the state government about the facilities to be made available for the elections. This will be followed with a meeting with the top brass of the state administration like the Chief Secretary and Home Secretary as well as the Director General of Police and ADG (Law and Order). Sources said the election dates are likely to be announced by the second week of March.