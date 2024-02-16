Lok Sabha elections: ECI seeks highest central forces for Bengal

Kolkata: The Election Commission has urged the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to deploy a maximum of 920 companies of CAPFs in Bengal during the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls. The ECI has sought for the highest deployment of forces for Bengal followed by Jammu and Kashmir.



Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Kunal Ghosh however said that it would hardly have any impact on the election result of Trinamool Congress and its performance. Ghosh said that there was a huge deployment of Central forces in Bengal in earlier elections as well but Trinamool Congress won.

“ECI sought Central forces for Bengal. The forces will come, conduct route marches and do normal activities like having food, sleep. In the 2021 Assembly elections there was deployment of Central forces. Elections were held in 8 phases. Trinamool Congress won and it will win again. We urged not to conduct elections in 8 phases as there was Covid situation but they did it in 8 phases,” Ghosh said. In a communication to MHA, it was also informed that a maximum of 920 companies of CAPFs are expected to be deployed in Bengal in a phased manner, followed by 635 companies in J&K, 360 companies in Chhattisgarh, 295 companies in Bihar, 252 companies in Uttar Pradesh, and 250 companies each in Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Punjab.