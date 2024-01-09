Lok Sabha: Cong seeks about 10 seats in Bengal, TMC calls it ‘whim’

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Congress seem to be at loggerheads over seat-sharing talks in Bengal after the latter is learnt to have sought about 10 seats and the former has ridiculed the demand comparing it to a child’s whim.



The talks for seat-sharing in Bengal between the two parties, both members of the INDIA bloc, have been on slippery grounds so far with each refusing to leave much ground for the other for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. It was learnt that the Congress has now sought from the ruling party of Bengal (TMC) about 10 seats while the latter is not ready to let go of more than two seats which the Congress had bagged in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Such a tussle continues even as the deadline for seat sharing agreement is nearing (January 10).

Amid such a situation, the TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh likened the demand for seats by Congress to that of a child’s whim. He said that children often ask for chocolates or biscuits more than they can eat and Congress is behaving in a similar manner. Ghosh also clarified that the final decision for seat sharing will be taken by the TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee.

Reacting to Kunal’s statement, West Bengal Pradesh Congress spokesperson Soumya Aich Roy said that the state unit of Congress has no intention of entering into an alliance with TMC which is allegedly neck-deep in corruption. He alleged that Kunal Ghosh’s statements are nothing short of blabber and that people like Ghosh will bring the TMC down.

In such a situation, it was learnt that Congress’ Bengal observer for Lok Sabha polls, Ghulam Ahmad Mir is coming down to Bengal on January 15 to discuss the seat sharing issue with the state Congress unit which has sought several seats in North Bengal from the TMC, it was learnt.