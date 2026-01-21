Lok Bhavan urges authorities to take proactive measures to prevent violence

Kolkata: Days after protests erupted in Murshidabad district over the death of migrants outside West Bengal, the Lok Bhavan here on Tuesday urged the state authorities to take proactive and coordinated measures to prevent violence and its rapid escalation.

Noting that recent incidents have demonstrated how disruptive forces can mobilise large numbers of motivated protesters in a matter of hours, the Lok Bhavan underscored the urgent need to protect lives, safeguard property, and maintain the normal rhythm of daily life for citizens.

Violence erupted during protests in Murshidabad’s Beldanga recently over the death of a migrant worker in Jharkhand a day earlier. His family has alleged that he was killed by miscreants for speaking in Bengali.

During the protests, roads and railway tracks were blocked by a mob, vehicles damaged, and a reporter of an electronic media outlet was assaulted.

“Authorities are advised to focus on real-time monitoring of emerging flashpoints, conduct thorough analysis of issues that may stir public unrest, and maintain heightened vigilance in districts prone to disturbances,” the Lok Bhavan, formerly the Raj Bhavan, said in the statement.