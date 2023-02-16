Lok Adalat on Feb 11: Out of 3.3L cases, 2.3L resolved

Out of 3.3 lakh cases heard by National Lok Adalat in Bengal on February 11, about 2.3 lakh cases were resolved for a settlement amount of about Rs 415.3 crore, which is the highest so far. A total of 386 benches in Bengal heard these cases.

A fine of Rs 1.2 lakh was recovered for 5,511 petty offences under the Kolkata Police area. While Rs 4.2 lakh was recovered as a fine in 4,137 motor vehicle cases and Rs 59.8 lakh was settled as fine in 45,564 traffic citation cases. Meanwhile, 1,385 people booked under Disaster Management Act violation were released with just a warning.

The Lok Adalat benches had also taken up telephone matters. Out of 6, 254 such cases, 688 were disposed of at a settlement amount of Rs 27.6 lakh. Out of 1,751 electricity-related cases, 1,067 cases were settled at Rs 68.2 lakh. About 631 pre-litigation cases were heard, out of which 255 were settled at Rs 9.5 lakh.

A total of 4,262 cheque dishonour cases were heard in 18 benches of the city sessions court complex and all of them were settled at a cost amounting to Rs 236 crore. Out of 36,042 criminal compound cases heard across the state, a fine of Rs 92 lakh was recovered from 31, 528 cases.

Out of 16 land acquisition matters, eight were settled at Rs 7.8 lakh. A total of Rs 31.7 crore was the settlement amount from 8,001 bank