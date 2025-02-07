Lohia Matri Sewa Sadan soon to be 200-bed super specialty hospital

Kolkata: The Charnock Lohia Hospital is soon to come up after converting the Lohia Matri Sewa Sadan into a 200 bed NABH compliant super specialty hospital.

An issued statement read that dating back to 1805, the premises housing the erstwhile ‘Lohia Matri Sewa Sadan’ is a Grade 1 heritage property listed by state government.

“This grand structure served as palace residences of Mallick family and then the Seal

family; eventually on to the famous Mullick family of Marble Palace fame”. In 1943, this palace was acquired by a group of industrialists led by KK Lohia and converted into a mother and child hospital which has been lying shut since 2015. Charnock will now convert it into a 200 Bed NABH compliant super specialty hospital. The distinctive features of Charnock Lohia Hospital will be an architecturally enriched building spanning over 2.5 acres and located at the heart of central Kolkata with ease of connectivity from North Kolkata, Howrah & Hooghly. It will have modern infrastructure with 80 ICU beds which is the “biggest amongst private operators in surrounding areas”.

This hospital is developed with the approval of and as per guidelines provided by Heritage Conservation Committee of Kolkata Municipal Corporation. “In BGBS 2025, Charnock Lohia Hospital was showcased & a LOI of 215 crore was given to the state government for this unique project which will be the first ‘Heritage Hospital’ of Eastern India,” read the statement.