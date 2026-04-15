‘Logical discrepancy applied only in Bengal, not recognised term under EC framework’

Kolkata: Barely a week ahead of the first phase of Assembly polls in Bengal, Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday stepped up her attack on the BJP and the Election Commission of India (ECI), alleging that the term “logical discrepancy” under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise is not part of the ECI’s framework and has been selectively applied in West Bengal, unlike Bihar, to favour the BJP, further intensifying the political row over voter list scrutiny in the poll-bound state.



Taking jibes at the ECI and the BJP over SIR, Banerjee, from an election rally in West Midnapore’s Pingla in Paschim Medinipur district, claimed that she has not seen a “dirty party” like the BJP.

Without mentioning the arrest of Vinesh Chandel, director of I-PAC, by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Banerjee, during an election rally in Jagatballavpur, said: “Orders are being given to arrest Trinamool Congress workers. The ED and CBI are conducting raids at midnight. They are asking to arrest the agents.”

Throwing a challenge to the BJP, she said: “If you arrest one, thousands will come out and stand against you. If you arrest thousands, lakhs will stand against you. Let them make as many arrests as they can; I can challenge them that we will again come to power in Bengal.” Urging people to vote against the BJP, she said: “The BJP has snatched everything from you. Voting against it would be your only way to take revenge.”

She further claimed that the BJP is organising rallies at locations with direct rail links to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar to facilitate bringing in people from those states to fill the venues. Earlier in the day, Banerjee had launched another sharp attack on the BJP, accusing it of attempting to divide and undermine the people of the state, while urging voters to support TMC for a fourth consecutive term.

“My brothers and sisters are my greatest asset. The source of my strength. The backbone of everything we have built together over these fifteen years. I am filled with confidence that our Maa-Mati-Manush Sarkar will return for a historic fourth consecutive term,” she said.

In a veiled reference to the BJP, Banerjee alleged that forces are being applied by the saffron party to “divide and humiliate” the people of Bengal and strip away democratic rights.

Calling on voters to unite, she said: “Those conspiring to divide our people, malign our state, strip away democratic rights, and exploit and humiliate the people of Bengal will not succeed. Not while we stand together.” Urging people across communities to come together against what she described as “Bangla-Birodhi Zamindars”, she stated: “I call upon every caste, every creed, every class, every religion to rise as one immovable force against the Bangla-Birodhi Zamindars who threaten everything we stand for.”

From the Jagatballavpur rally, she hit out at Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi as well saying “Modi Babu, I am requesting you with folded hands that you should resign. Otherwise, people will topple your government. You became PM on the basis of the 2024 voter list. Why the SIR was then carried out to remove 90 lakh voters from Bengal.”

She once again urged her party leaders and activists not to allow votes in faulty EVM machines, saying: “If an EVM malfunctions, wait till the EVM is repaired.” She also urged her partymen to keep a close watch on the day of counting. “Whom are you (BJP) trying to scare. If you have guts, fight with us from the front. It is not so easy to capture Bengal,” she asserted.

Late in the evening, Banerjee returned to Kolkata and offered puja at Kalighat temple on the eve of the Bengali new year. She also prayed to Mother Goddess for the well-being of the people in the state.