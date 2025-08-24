Locket’s absence in Modi’s prog at Dum Dum sparks buzz within BJP

Kolkata: The absence of BJP leader Locket Chatterjee from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s programme at Dum Dum on Friday has sparked speculation that she may be getting sidelined within the party.

Sources in the state BJP said Chatterjee has not been given any major role in recent months, as she has been less vocal against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. This, they added, could be one of the reasons why she was not invited to the Prime Minister’s event.

A senior BJP leader remarked: “Some leaders who are not in the limelight because of their alleged closeness to the ruling TMC were kept away from the Prime Minister’s programme. But they continue to work within the party for its growth

in Bengal.”

One may recall that during the controversy over the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Chatterjee had claimed that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee herself should be questioned to uncover the truth. She alleged it was an organised crime, stating that accused Sandip Ghosh had powerful connections and even suggested that “Kalighat is linked with it.”

Following her absence from Friday’s programme, sources indicated that Chatterjee is likely to speak to the party’s central leadership in the coming months. They said if there are differences within the party, efforts will be made to resolve them.

In past years, Chatterjee had earned prominence for being sharply critical of Mamata Banerjee. She was seen visiting polling booths during elections, where she often warned presiding officers against allegedly siding with the ruling

Trinamool Congress.

She had also strongly criticised the TMC over the Sandeshkhali violence, accusing ruling party supporters of targeting and harassing

Hindu women.

The latest development has therefore raised questions over her position in the state BJP at a time when the party is gearing up for crucial political battles in Bengal.