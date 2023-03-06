Locked in cages, 7 pets charred to death as fire breaks out in flat

KOLKATA: In a tragic incident, seven pets including six cats and a dog—which were locked in cages inside a flat—were charred to death after fire broke out in the flat in Naktala during the wee hours of Sunday.



Two fire tenders doused the flames after almost two-and-a-half hours. According to sources, around 3 am on Sunday, residents of an apartment building located at 35B, Naktala road in Netaji Nagar area saw flames inside a flat on the ground floor. Police and fire brigade personnel were informed. Two fire tenders were pressed into action. Meanwhile, local residents tried to control the fire by throwing water from the window. However, the move was not enough to control the flames.

After almost two hours, the fire was controlled. Residents of the building told the police that the owner of the flat stays in Jadavpur. In the Naktala flat, he had kept the cats and the dog. A man used to come daily and feed the pets. As the pets were locked inside cages, they were unable to get out through the window.

Fire fighters, after the flames were doused, recovered the carcasses of the seven pets. Residents of the apartment building alleged that the owner of the flat did not take care of the animals. Though no case was registered, police have sealed the flat as forensic experts may visit the spot soon. It is suspected that the fire broke out due to a short circuit.