Locals want speedy execution of Hili-Tura Corridor

balurghat: Demanding the speedy implementation of the Hili-Tura (Meghalaya) Corridor, the representatives of both India and Bangladesh of the Joint Movement Committee (JMC) gave a memorandum to the Assistant High Commissioner (AHC) of India.



Newly appointed AHC Manoj Kumar visited Hili International check-post and Immigration and Land Port of Hakimpur of Dinajpur in Bangladesh on Sunday afternoon. After the visit, he met with the representatives of the JMC for the Corridor of Hili-Tura-via-Bangladesh in the meeting room of Hili Dakbangla.

Corridor Committee convener Nabakumar Das, Amulyaratan Biswas Shankar Das, Kartik Saha along with the representatives of Bangladesh Haroon Ur Rashid, Jamil Hussein, Chalanta Zahidul Islam, Shahinur Reza Shaheen and many others were present in the meeting.

All the documents of the corridor implementation were handed over to the AHC by the committee.

In the memorandum, it was requested to speed up the implementation of the corridor through Bangladesh to Tura in the Indian state of Meghalaya. Besides, Haldibari-Dhaka Mitali Express train travelling through Bangladesh had also been demanded to stop at Hili station.

It was claimed that along with the improvement of the communication system with the commercial city of Hili, the revenue of the train will also increase.

It takes about two days to reach Meghalaya by road from West Bengal in the seven-sister-states of India. The demand for the implementation of the corridor from Hili in West Bengal through Bangladesh to Tura in Meghalaya is longstanding. The JMC for Corridor has been agitating for a long time to demand the proposed corridor. If this is implemented, not only the North Eastern states of India but also the North Bengal of Bangladesh will develop.

Convener of the JMC, Nabakumar Das said that the meeting was very fruitful. The AHC of India also discussed the need for the corridor with great importance.

The convener also informed that the Ministry of Road Transport, Government of India has already completed the tender process for the road extension from Hili to Tura. He also expressed hope that the dream will be fulfilled in a very short time. Manoj Kumar, AHC assigned to Bangladesh, said that if the corridor is opened, the communication between the two countries will be improved.