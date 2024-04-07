Locals upset as PM fails to visit tornado-ravaged Jalpaiguri

Jalpaiguri: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited the Mynatali area of Dhupguri for an election campaign but did not extend his visit to the storm-ravaged Barnish area, thereby leaving thousands disappointed. There was widespread speculation that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would visit the storm-ravaged area after his election rally. Though the Prime Minister mentioned the tornado devastation in his campaign speech and also extended condolences to the families of the deceased, he did not visit the area.

A significant portion of the Barnish, Dharmapur and Madhabdang-I Gram Panchayat areas of Maynaguri block were struck by a tornado on the afternoon of March 31. Government estimates suggest that about 165 hectares of agricultural crops were destroyed, resulting in a financial loss of Rs 291.65 lakh. Additionally, more than 2,000 houses were partially or completely damaged due to the storm.

On the night of the incident, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee flew down from Kolkata and visited the site. Despite her busy campaign schedule for two consecutive days, she has continuously checked on the affected areas. Several state government leaders, ministers and even the Governor visited the area the next day to inquire about the situation. The TMC supremo had also pulled up the BJP leaders and ministers for not visiting the area and fulfilling their responsibilities only on X (formerly Twitter).

Ramesh Roy, a resident of the affected area, commented: “Two days ago, we heard that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would come for an election campaign on Sunday and then visit the Barnish area. Though he came to the district for his election campaign, he did not come here. Barnish is around 20 km away from Mynatali in Dhupguri, where he held the rally. How far is 20 km for a Prime Minister?”

Over the past 7 days, the situation in Barnish Puntimari and the surrounding affected areas has normalised to a large extent. Electricity connections have been restored, drinking water supply has resumed and the construction of community toilets has begun. Sudhir Roy and Anup Sarkar mentioned that there is currently no shortage of food as government and voluntary organisations have extended their support. However, the frustration among the residents persists due to Modi’s absence.

Neelima Roy, another local resident, stated: “Our plan was to inform the Prime Minister of our problems. However, that opportunity never came.”