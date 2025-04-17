Locals threaten to boycott polls over dilapidated road condition

Raiganj: A 4-kilometre stretch of road from Kanaipur’s Mandalpara More to Raiganj’s Brua Gram Panchayat Office in North Dinajpur district has remained in a “dilapidated condition for over 25 years”, prompting growing resentment among local residents.

Thousands of villagers from over ten villages, including Kanaipur, Susihar, Kamlabari, Raipur, Madhyapara, and Mandalpara, use this road daily. Locals claim that the road has become completely unmotorable, with large potholes and waterlogging during the rainy season making it almost impassable.

Paritosh Tarafder, a resident of Kanaipur, voiced his frustration, stating: “More than five thousand people depend on this road. It’s in such a poor condition that even walking on it becomes a challenge during the rains.

Students can’t reach school and pregnant women face serious issues accessing the hospital. We have repeatedly approached the local Gram Panchayat, Panchayat Samity, and district administration, but nothing has been done. If the road is not constructed soon, we will begin movement to boycott the 2026 Assembly elections.”

Palash Dev, a member of the Raiganj Panchayat Samity, acknowledged the villagers’ grievances and said: “We are aware of the problems faced by the residents. We will soon meet district administration officials with an urge to construct the road using administrative fund.”