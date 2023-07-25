Locals threaten stir as NHAI fails to finish highway in 5 yrs

Alipurduar: The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has not been able to complete the construction of 42 km of national highway even in 5 years. The stretch will be connecting Salsalabari to Falakatta in Alipurduar district. As public suffering grows over the non-completion of the project owing to lackadaisical attitude of the central organisation, they have threatened to launch an agitation.



Since the construction of the 42-km highway began, various problems emerged. Things took a sudden turn in March 2023 when the construction came to a halt. As a result, most part of the roads along this stretch turned into puddles during the rainy season and dust from the road blows during dry weather which is causing numerous problems to the roadside vendors and residents.

The residents of Salsalabari, Ghargharia, Baburhat, Sonapur, Palashbari, Mejbil, and Balurghat have expressed anger over the poor condition of the roads that have been rendered unnavigable since the past five months. In particular, Char Torsa at Balurghat, Dolong at the entrance of Falakata, along with Sanjay and Buri Torsa near Palashbari, are in a very bad state with the work coming to a halt.

Nikhil Poddar of Palashbari expressed his frustration, saying: “To avoid accidents and dust, vehicles traveling to Falakatta, Jalpaiguri, and Siliguri from Alipurduar are now taking a detour through Pundibari in Cooch Behar. Owing to this, we don’t have any public transport to reach Falakata or Alipurduar, which is causing anger among the masses. Residents have united in different areas to form a joint citizens forum. People from all political parties have joined this movement.”

Bishnupada Sarkar, the Joint Secretary of Gana Sangram Committee, added: “Since the NHAI took over this road in 2017, the situation has been deteriorating by the day. Five years have passed but the highway is still incomplete. The road used to be good before and now we are facing huge problems. If NHAI does not address this issue immediately, we will launch a major agitation.” Shailendra Shambhu, general manager of NHAI’s Alipurduar division, stated that the construction work of the 42 km four-lane stretch from Salsalabari to Falakatta in Alipurduar has stopped temporarily. However, he reassured that the work would resume before Durga Puja. “Tenders are being called” he added.