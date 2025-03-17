Locals ransack quack doctor’s house, demand refund of invested money

Raiganj: Tensions escalated in the Goalgachh area of Sujali under the Islampur Police Station in North Dinajpur district on Saturday afternoon as a group of locals raided the residence of Soleman Ali, a self-proclaimed doctor, demanding the return of their invested money. Witnesses reported that the agitated crowd vandalised the property, pelting stones and damaging several window panes. The unrest prompted a swift response from law enforcement, with police arriving promptly and resorting to a lathicharge to disperse the mob. The incident has left the locality in a state of heightened tension.

Abdul Sattar, president of the Sujali Anchal Committee of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), shed light on the villagers’ grievances. He stated: “Last year, Soleman Ali collected over Rs 1 crore from the villagers, promising high monthly interest rates. However, neither the promised interest nor the principal amounts have been returned. With the Eid festival approaching, people are in urgent need of their money. When they approached Ali’s house to demand their funds, an altercation ensued between some women and his wife. We urge the police to ensure that locals receive their money back before Eid.”

Hirak Biswas, Inspector in-charge of Islampur PS, stated: “Police promptly reached the spot and brought the situation under control. An investigation has been initiated into the matter.”