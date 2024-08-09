Locals protest Rlys attempt to stop vehicular movement

Siliguri: The attempts by officials of Railway Protection Force (RPF) to stop vehicular movement on a Railway road in Bagrakote area of Siliguri met with stiff opposition from locals. Railway workers had to halt their work due to the protests. The incident spread chaos in the area.



The Bagrakote Railway crossing has been in a dilapidated condition for years. The road is a shortcut that connects Bagrakote to the main road towards NJP.

Heavy vehicles, such as trucks, four-wheelers, two-wheelers, autos and rickshaws, used to ply via the road causing damage to the Railway crossing. Local residents and people of Siliguri demanded that a flyover be built in the area so that people could use the road, which would save time and avoid traffic congestion. Based on the demand, Shankar Ghosh, the MLA, Additional Divisional Railway Manager (ADRM) and other Railway officials visited the area to construct the flyover.

On Thursday, RPF personnel started blocking the road to stop vehicular movement. This triggered the protest. Locals surrounded the RPF and Railway workers, forcing them to stop the work. Sabita Das, a resident said, “If the road is blocked for vehicles, it will take much time to reach our destination. Also, we will have to take a long route. Ambulances also will not be able to come to the area.”