Locals protest closure of gate at North Bengal Med College & Hosp

Siliguri: Tensions flared in the Kawakhali area on Monday as local residents staged a protest against the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH) after authorities attempted to permanently close gate number 3 for security reasons.

Around 30,000 people stay in the Kawakhali area adjacent to NBMCH and rely on a market which they set up near the gate. The locals tried to foil the hospital workers’ efforts to shut down the gate, demanding it remain open. “This gate is important for us because we rely on the patients and their families. We’ve been using this gate for a long time. The hospital will have to keep it open. An alternative security solution can be found, ” said Govinda Sarkar, a local protester.

The market near the hospital gate serves as a commercial hub for the area, offering food, groceries and other essential products. Vendors depend heavily on the foot traffic from hospital visitors and staff, many of whom come to the market to purchase items and eat.

The hospital authorities had decided to close the gate to limit the entry of outsiders into the hospital premises, citing security concerns. However, the locals argue that closing the gate would severely impact their business, as the market thrives on the presence of hospital visitors. Under pressure from the demonstrators, hospital workers were forced to temporarily halt the closure of the gate, leaving it open for the time being.