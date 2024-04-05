Locals protest against waterlogging due to overflowing drains in Siliguri

Siliguri: Residents of the Michael Madhusudan Colony under the Fulbari I Gram Panchayat (GP) under the Dabgram-Fulbarwi Assembly Constituency, are facing severe difficulties due to waterlogging caused by dirty water from the drains overflowing onto the streets. The drain water is also entering houses.



Locals have to face difficulties while commuting, coupled with foul smell coming from the dirty water. The locals staged a protest in the area on Friday. According to locals, there is an improper drainage system in the area. For the last few days, the drainage system has been blocked with plastic and other waste, resulting in sewage water overflowing onto the roads. Significantly, the water level rose gradually and started entering houses. The area, plagued by a foul stench also poses a high health risk to residents, especially children and the elderly. The local Gram Panchayat has been informed about the matter.

“We have been facing the problem for the past few days, but now it has increased. We have asked the local administration to take strict action against it,” said Sima Das, a resident of the area. Sunita Ray Chakraborty, Panchayat Pradhan assured immediate intervention. “I was unaware of the fact and I have instructed the respective department to clean up the area and address the

problem immediately.”