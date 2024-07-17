Locals protest against encroachment of temple land

Raiganj: Local residents blocked roads protesting encroachment on a Durga temple land at Barua in Raiganj. Women blocked the road at Barua More on Wednesday morning and demanded that the administration intervene to free the land from the clutches of the land grabbers.



A huge traffic congestion ensued. After being informed, the police reached the spot and brought the situation under control. One Paresh Sarkar, a resident of Barua, had donated 66 decimals of land around 30 years ago for organising the Durga Puja festival in the village. Since then, Durga Puja has been held in the village. A concrete temple has also come up with funds from the villagers. Locals claim that some people, since the last two years, have been claiming the plot to be theirs and have denied entry to the villagers.

Paresh Sarkar said: “Two years ago, we came to know that some persons from the village registered the temple under society registration, producing a fake no objection certificate in my name. We previously informed the police against this fake registration. However, no measure has been taken yet.

The miscreants for the last two years are also misusing the funds of the state government provided for the purpose of Puja.

They are not allowing the villagers in the premises of the Durga temple. After evening, antisocial activities are being held on the plot of land. The women are being teased. The locals are demanding appropriate action against them for blocking the road. If police fail to take action against them, we will be forced to intensify

our agitation.”

Biswasroy Sarkar, IC Raiganj Police Station, said: “We heard of the problem and are looking into it.”