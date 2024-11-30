Locals protest against demolition of illegal constructions

Siliguri: The Housing department officials faced protest while they went to demolish illegal constructions near the Sikkim Nationalized Transport (SNT) at Junction in Siliguri on Friday afternoon.

Led by Assistant Engineer Ashish Barla of the Siliguri Sub-Division Housing department, the team arrived with workers and a JCB to remove four shops that were reportedly built on government land. However, they were met with resistance from traders and locals, who staged a protest and blocked the demolition process.

Speaking to the media, Barla stated that the land in question belongs to the Housing department and has been illegally occupied for years. The department had received strict instructions from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to take action against unauthorised constructions on government land in Siliguri.

“The four shops constructed by trader Ajay Kumar Jha are illegal. Following the Chief Minister’s directive, we initiated the demolition drive. However, due to the resistance, we had to halt the operation temporarily. We will return soon to complete the task,” Barla said.

Prabhat Kumar Jha, advocate representing Ajay Kumar Jha, claimed that the matter is sub judice. “A case regarding this land dispute is pending before Civil Court Junior Division. Until the court delivers its verdict, any demolition attempt is unjustified,” he argued.