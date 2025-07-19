Locals outraged as more than 50 migratory birds killed by poachers

Raiganj: In a brazen act of wildlife crime, poachers killed more than 50 young migratory birds mostly egrets, herons and night herons in the marshland near Marnai under Itahar Police Station on Thursday afternoon, triggering outrage. Being informed, the officials of Raiganj Social Forestry division reached the spot and started an investigation.

Locals at nearby Marnai village witnessed four unidentified individuals from Gazole in Malda district cutting down nests and mercilessly slaughtering the vulnerable fledglings. As the poachers fled the scene, they abandoned the lifeless bodies among the trees stripping the nesting colonies.

Locals insist that the forest personnel engage in routine patrolling, improved community engagement, and legal deterrents to ensure that such wildlife crimes are dealt with firmly. Locals, alarmed by the slaughter, immediately alerted authorities. Raiganj Social Forestry Division officers promptly visited the marshland after receiving the distress call and identified some poachers but they are yet to be arrested.

Akshay Paul, a concerned social worker in Marnai of Itahar, said: “We were shocked to find over 50 dead chicks scattered beneath the trees. Each June, these migratory birds as egrets, herons and night herons build nests on the trees at Marnai village. They stay to nurture their young and typically migrate away by October. This slaughtering of the birds during the breeding season is heartbreaking. We demand the forest officials arrest the killers soon.”

Bhupen Biswakarma Divisional Forest Officer of Raiganj Social Forestry Division said: “On learning of the incident, our team rushed to the site and recovered the dead birds. We have begun an investigation and traced some persons who are residents of Gazole in Malda district. A complaint has been lodged with Itahar Police Station and we are urging them to take swift, lawful action against those responsible.”